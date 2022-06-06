Tesla’s electric vehicle at the company’s showroom in Beijing on Monday, May 30, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg.
Shanghai reopening: Tesla buyers face 24-week wait for delivery as carmaker scrambles to catch up in ‘China’s Motown’
- The waiting time for the entry-level Model 3 electric cars, priced at 279,900 yuan each, is between 20 and 24 weeks, according to Tesla’s website
- The waiting time for the Model Y is between 10 and 14 weeks, Tesla said
