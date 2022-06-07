Road freight volume takes up more than 70 per cent of China’s total cargo transport, according to information provider Chyxx.com. Photo: Handout
Tencent-backed Chinese start-up G7 Connect and rival E6 Technology merge to create truck management services giant

  • The size of China’s road freight market, the world’s largest, was worth 6.2 trillion yuan (US$933.4 billion) in 2020, according to information provider Chyxx.com
  • About 80 per cent of the country’s road freight transport capacity is managed by around 700,000 freight managers, according to consultancy BCG

Updated: 9:30am, 7 Jun, 2022

