A man walks past an electronic display showing the Hang Seng Index in the Central, Hong Kong on May 27, 2022. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks slip from two-month high while Chinese tech firms look to rebuild rally

  • Trading remains somewhat volatile as officials strike a cautious tone with new Covid-19 cases in Shanghai
  • Tech stocks make some gains as concerns about policy backlash wane following a late Monday report on Didi Global probe

Ann Cao
Ann Cao

Updated: 11:53am, 7 Jun, 2022

