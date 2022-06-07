A man walks past an electronic display showing the Hang Seng Index in the Central, Hong Kong on May 27, 2022. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks slip from two-month high while Chinese tech firms look to rebuild rally
- Trading remains somewhat volatile as officials strike a cautious tone with new Covid-19 cases in Shanghai
- Tech stocks make some gains as concerns about policy backlash wane following a late Monday report on Didi Global probe
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A man walks past an electronic display showing the Hang Seng Index in the Central, Hong Kong on May 27, 2022. Photo: AFP