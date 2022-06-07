The logo of China Evergrande Group is displayed at a news conference. Photo: Reuters
Evergrande loses ally after state-owned China Railway puts its stake in real estate unit up for sale

  • China Railway bought the holdings in Evergrande Real Estate (Shenzhen) in December 2019 for 2.3 billion yuan
  • Evergrande is still weighed down by US$22.7 billion in offshore debts, including bonds, private financing loans and project loans

Pearl Liu
Updated: 9:30pm, 7 Jun, 2022

