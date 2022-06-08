The lifting of the lockdown in Shanghai and easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Beijing have boosted investor sentiment in China’s stock market. Photo: AP Photo
Overseas traders return to Chinese onshore stocks, tucking into blue chips amid longest buying streak this year
- Buying of Chinese yuan-traded stocks totalled US$7.6 billion over the past eight days, Hong Kong stock exchange data shows
- Investors prefer big names like Kweichow Moutai, China Tourism Group Duty Free and CATL, according to Eastmoney.com
