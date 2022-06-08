Tesla vehicles wait to be shipped at the Waigaoqiao Container Port in Shanghai, on June 3, 2022. Tesla is ending the ‘closed loop’ system at its plant after nearly eight weeks. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai reopening: Tesla’s Gigafactory 3 to exit ‘closed loop’ on June 11 as Covid-19 fears ease
- Thousands of Tesla employees can resume commuting between their homes and the plant from Saturday
- The carmaker’s workers have been in a bubble since April 19, moving between the plant and their dormitories after production resumed following a three-week halt
