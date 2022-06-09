Sunac has already failed to pay US$29.5 million in interest on a US-dollar bond and was in default after a 30-day grace period in May. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Sunac, China’s fourth-largest developer by sales, to delay payment of US$345 million onshore bond due on Monday, sources say
- It wants to repay the principal in four instalments over the next two years, sources say
- Sunac sold only 12.85 billion yuan worth of homes in May, a 82 per cent drop compared with a year ago and a 6 per cent drop since April
