An electronic board displays the Hang Seng Index outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on May 27, 2022. Photo: AFP
Most Hong Kong stocks decline as Meituan and tech leaders limp while BYD, CNOOC advance on industry outlook
- China reported growth in exports, imports in May despite lockdown restrictions, beating consensus forecasts
- BYD gains on stock buyback support and industry sales outlook while CNOOC is lifted by higher oil prices and tight inventory
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
An electronic board displays the Hang Seng Index outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on May 27, 2022. Photo: AFP