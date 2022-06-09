An electronic board displays the Hang Seng Index outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on May 27, 2022. Photo: AFP
An electronic board displays the Hang Seng Index outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on May 27, 2022. Photo: AFP
Business /  China Business

Most Hong Kong stocks decline as Meituan and tech leaders limp while BYD, CNOOC advance on industry outlook

  • China reported growth in exports, imports in May despite lockdown restrictions, beating consensus forecasts
  • BYD gains on stock buyback support and industry sales outlook while CNOOC is lifted by higher oil prices and tight inventory

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 12:29pm, 9 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An electronic board displays the Hang Seng Index outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on May 27, 2022. Photo: AFP
An electronic board displays the Hang Seng Index outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on May 27, 2022. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE