A Nio dealership in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Electric cars: Nio warns of fewer deliveries this quarter as anti-pandemic curbs hit production, weaken sales

  • The Chinese smart EV maker said deliveries could be down as much as 11 per cent after it fell victim to mainland lockdowns
  • ‘The good news is that arch-rival Tesla was also severely affected by the virus control and prevention measures,’ says analyst

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:22pm, 9 Jun, 2022

