Feng Henian, a former CSRC official, is under investigation by China’s top disciplinary agency. Photo: Weibo
Former CSRC official Feng Henian under investigation as Beijing’s anti-corruption crackdown continues
- Feng Henian, who is also the current chairman of Mingsheng Securities, is under investigation for ‘serious disciplinary violations’, according to the nation’s top disciplinary agency
- China’s anti-corruption campaign has ensnared several top government officials in the finance sector since it was launched last October
