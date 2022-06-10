Feng Henian, a former CSRC official, is under investigation by China’s top disciplinary agency. Photo: Weibo
Former CSRC official Feng Henian under investigation as Beijing’s anti-corruption crackdown continues

  • Feng Henian, who is also the current chairman of Mingsheng Securities, is under investigation for ‘serious disciplinary violations’, according to the nation’s top disciplinary agency
  • China’s anti-corruption campaign has ensnared several top government officials in the finance sector since it was launched last October

Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 6:58pm, 10 Jun, 2022

