A strained supply chain caused China’s car industry to lose another 400,000 vehicles in production last month. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus lockdowns cost China’s car sector another 400,000 vehicles in May, though ‘revenge spending’ may soon provide a boost
- The mainland’s carmakers built 1.86 million vehicles in May, 400,000 shy of pre-pandemic capacity
- A wave of so-called revenge spending – consumers splashing out on big-ticket items such as cars after months of lockdown – is likely in July
