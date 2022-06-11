A strained supply chain caused China’s car industry to lose another 400,000 vehicles in production last month. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus lockdowns cost China’s car sector another 400,000 vehicles in May, though ‘revenge spending’ may soon provide a boost

  • The mainland’s carmakers built 1.86 million vehicles in May, 400,000 shy of pre-pandemic capacity
  • A wave of so-called revenge spending – consumers splashing out on big-ticket items such as cars after months of lockdown – is likely in July

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:45am, 11 Jun, 2022

