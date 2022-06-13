The Bund Bull statue and a screen displaying a thank you message for healthcare workers in Shanghai on June 1 when the city ended a lockdown. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s US$1.3 trillion stock rebound rewards contrarian funds with three barriers challenging path to next level
- A technical barrier is approaching as the Shanghai Composite Index attempts to scale 3,400 points, a level associated with large trading volume and price retreat
- While China could adapt its zero-Covid policy, the uncertainty means Chinese equities are still likely to be susceptible to start-stop cycles: BNP Paribas
