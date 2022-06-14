Pedestrians in front of an electronic quotation board displaying the numbers of the world’s stock market in Tokyo on June 14, 2022. Photo: AFP.
Global stocks slump to bear market for the first time since March 2020 as key MSCI index falls 21 per cent from its November record
- The MSCI All-Country World Index has fallen 21 per cent from its all-time high in November, technically entering a bear market
- Fears of faster policy tightening by the Fed to tame inflation heighten while China’s zero-Covid policy adds to global slowdown concern
