Nio’s ES7, a large five-seat SUV based on the company’s new NT 2.0 platform. Photo: Handout
China’s smart EV start-up Nio seeks to challenge BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz with its new ES7 luxury midsize SUV
- The ES7, a large five-seat SUV based on the company’s new NT 2.0 platform, will be delivered to customers in late August
- Buyers will be able to save 70,000 yuan on the purchase price if they opt for the battery rental approach
