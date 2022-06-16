China’s new-energy firms on ChiNext are looking to European markets for capital. Photo: AP
China’s new energy firms turn to European markets for capital as US becomes increasingly hostile
- Companies on the ChiNext board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in particular have a greater appetite for issuing global depositary receipts, UBS says
- Seven out of eight firms planning to issue GDRs are considering SIX Swiss Exchange, with only Ming Yang Smart Energy looking at the London Stock Exchange
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
China’s new-energy firms on ChiNext are looking to European markets for capital. Photo: AP