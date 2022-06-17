The Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai. The CSI 300 has rebounded 12 per cent since hitting a two-year low in April on expectations that a lifting of Shanghai’s two-month-long lockdown and a slew of pro-growth measures will reverse a slowdown in the economy. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese stocks emerge as safe haven from bear markets globally, as US rate rise eclipses Shanghai lockdown as bogeyman
- While the CSI 300 Index has risen almost 4 per cent in June, a decline in the Hang Seng Index is much smaller than the S&P 500’s
- Reopening of Chinese economy bodes well for investors who can stomach short-term Covid-induced uncertainty: JPMorgan Asset Management
