Shanghai Disneyland is ready to receive visitors as it awaits the nod from local authorities to restart attractions. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai reopening: Disneyland ready for visitors once more as theme park awaits green light after Covid-19 lockdown
- A partial reopening of Shanghai Disney Resort attracted hundreds of local visitors on Thursday as it celebrated its sixth anniversary
- Sources said the US$5.5 billion Disneyland looks likely to get the nod from the authorities in the next couple of weeks
