Shanghai reopening: Disneyland ready for visitors once more as theme park awaits green light after Covid-19 lockdown

  • A partial reopening of Shanghai Disney Resort attracted hundreds of local visitors on Thursday as it celebrated its sixth anniversary
  • Sources said the US$5.5 billion Disneyland looks likely to get the nod from the authorities in the next couple of weeks

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:52pm, 16 Jun, 2022

