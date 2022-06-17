Flags with the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) logo fly near the St. Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 14. Photo: Reuters
St Petersburg bourse to add Alibaba, Tencent, other Hong Kong stocks from June 20 in trial to widen access for Russian investors
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing says it is not involved in the initiative
- St Petersburg Exchange to add a dozen Hong Kong-listed stocks including Alibaba, JD.com to broaden access to Russian investors
