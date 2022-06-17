Last month, Tesla sold only 5,875 units of the bestselling SUV, down by 53.8 per cent from a year ago because of disruptions caused by the lockdown in Shanghai. Photo: Handout
Tesla raises Model Y prices again amid strong demand, Long Range SUVs to cost 5 per cent more
- SUV’s Long Range edition will now sell for 394,900 yuan, up from 375,900 yuan previously
- US carmaker’s move suggests ‘it must have already secured strong orders’, analyst says
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Last month, Tesla sold only 5,875 units of the bestselling SUV, down by 53.8 per cent from a year ago because of disruptions caused by the lockdown in Shanghai. Photo: Handout