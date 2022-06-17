Last month, Tesla sold only 5,875 units of the bestselling SUV, down by 53.8 per cent from a year ago because of disruptions caused by the lockdown in Shanghai. Photo: Handout
Tesla
Tesla raises Model Y prices again amid strong demand, Long Range SUVs to cost 5 per cent more

  • SUV’s Long Range edition will now sell for 394,900 yuan, up from 375,900 yuan previously
  • US carmaker’s move suggests ‘it must have already secured strong orders’, analyst says

Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00pm, 17 Jun, 2022

Last month, Tesla sold only 5,875 units of the bestselling SUV, down by 53.8 per cent from a year ago because of disruptions caused by the lockdown in Shanghai. Photo: Handout
