Hong Kong stocks erased losses as Chinese property stocks rally, overshadowing a retreat in Macau casino operators, on bets local authorities will further ease measures to revive the minland property market. The Hang Seng Index gained 0.2 per cent to 21,109.16 at the local noon trading break, reversing an earlier slide of 1.2 per cent. The benchmark slipped 3.4 per cent last week to halt a two-week rally. The Hang Seng Tech Index weakened 0.5 per cent while the Shanghai Composite was little changed. China Overseas Land and Investment surged almost 8 per cent to HK$23.45, while Country Garden rallied 7.7 per cent to HK$4.64 and China Resources Land jumped 7.4 per cent to HK$33.85. Cash-strapped builders including Yuzhou Group, KWG Property and Zhenro Properties each soared by 11 per cent. Expectations for more supportive policies have risen after local governments in Zhengzhou and Wenzhou offered subsidies in the form of vouchers to lower the down payments for home purchases, according to official reports. “Government measures are supportive, but they can still do more on the property and consumption front,” said Stephen Innes, a managing partner at SPI Asset Management. “More supportive policies will be rolled out when the mainland has a full reopening, and the multiplier effect takes hold.” China’s commercial lenders kept their one-year loan prime rate at 3.7 per cent, unchanged for a fifth straight month, amid signs of recovery last month . The five-year loan prime rate was held at 4.45 per cent, following a 15-basis point cut in May. The rates are benchmarks for local home mortgages. Gains were limited by a retreat in Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment by more than 1 per cent. Macau reported new infections for the first time in eight months and warned against a possible bigger outbreak. NetEase sank 7.7 per cent to HK$139.50 after the online game operator delayed the launch of its blockbuster title Diablo Immortal , and the firm continues to face restrictions in posting on its mainland social media accounts. China-focused funds reload Alibaba, JD.com stocks to defy ‘uninvestable’ tag as Goldman’s worst-is-over view gains traction Alibaba Group fell 0.9 per cent to HK$103.50 while JD.com slipped 2.9 per cent to HK$253.60. This year’s 618 festival appears more muted as platforms run by both operators shifted their focus from sales to promoting the level of service they can provide to merchants. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing added 1.3 per cent to HK$360.60 after chief executive Nicolas Aguzin said in an interview with the Post that it will facilitate the launch of more financial products tied to yuan-denominated shares to cement its role as a connector between China and the world. HKEX considers opening offices in New York and London as it takes the battle for IPO fundraising to North America and Europe Stocks fluctuated as the Hong Kong dollar hit the weaker end of its HK$7.75-7.85 trading band against the US dollar, underlining the pressure of capital flight. The Federal Reserve raised its key rate by 75 basis points last week, the most since 1994. Separately, President Joe Biden said over the weekend that he plans to talk with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping “soon” and is considering scrapping some of the trade tariffs imposed on Chinese exports by the Trump administration.