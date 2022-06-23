A woman walks past an electronic display showing the Hang Seng Index in the Central district of Hong Kong on May 27. Photo: AFP
Alibaba, Geely lift Hong Kong stocks on China stimulus bets as Xi pledges to achieve 5.5 per cent growth target
- Xi pledges to achieve the national growth target of 5.5 per cent despite doubts among economists, investment banks after losses induced by Covid-19 lockdowns
- Geely Auto, NetEase and Alibaba log big gains as traders count on policy support to drive corporate earnings
