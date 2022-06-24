Hong Kong stocks rose to a two-week high as sentiment continued to improve amid a brighter outlook for China’s economic recovery. Positive signals from Beijing this week helped fuel gains in tech and auto stocks. The Hang Seng Index advanced 1.4 per cent to 21,580.93 as of 10:15am on Friday, heading for the highest close since June 10. The benchmark has gained 2.6 per cent this week. The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 2.6 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6 per cent. Alibaba Group led the pack, surging 5.2 per cent to HK$113.60 to lead the market. Electric-car maker XPeng jumped 10 per cent to HK$139.80 while Geely Auto added 9.3 per cent to HK$18.40. The stock rebound has been strengthening on mounting optimism about China’s recovery from the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns. President Xi Jinping pledged this week that the nation will strive to achieve 5.5 per cent growth this year, fuelling bets that policymakers will take more action to spur growth. Premier Li Keqiang said in a cabinet meeting this week that China will extend a tax exemption on purchases of electric cars to boost consumption, while more cities including Wenzhou have eased curbs on home purchases. EV maker Nio gained 2 per cent to HK$187.90, reversing an earlier drop of more than 3 per cent. Two persons were killed in an accident at the electric-car maker’s headquarters during a test drive, company officials said. An uptick in other markets in Asia also lifted sentiment, and yields in US Treasuries fell because of a disappointing jobless claim report, boosting the appeal of stocks.