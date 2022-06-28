People walk in front of an electronic screen showing the latest economic and stock data in Shanghai on June 23. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese stocks’ US$1.8 trillion recovery from April low faces another earnings test as UBS, Citic predict setbacks
- The 800 biggest companies on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges could suffer a 23 per cent drop in second-quarter profit, according to Citic Securities
- Expect market to consolidate in the next two months on mild economic recovery and earnings downgrades, UBS strategist says
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
People walk in front of an electronic screen showing the latest economic and stock data in Shanghai on June 23. Photo: EPA-EFE