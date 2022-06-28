People walk in front of an electronic screen showing the latest economic and stock data in Shanghai on June 23. Photo: EPA-EFE
People walk in front of an electronic screen showing the latest economic and stock data in Shanghai on June 23. Photo: EPA-EFE
A-shares
Chinese stocks’ US$1.8 trillion recovery from April low faces another earnings test as UBS, Citic predict setbacks

  • The 800 biggest companies on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges could suffer a 23 per cent drop in second-quarter profit, according to Citic Securities
  • Expect market to consolidate in the next two months on mild economic recovery and earnings downgrades, UBS strategist says

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30am, 28 Jun, 2022

