Interior view of the headquarters building of Tencent in Shenzhen on 9 August 2017. Photo: AFP
Tencent takes a US$7.4 billion market knock as Prosus prepares to cut stake to fund stock buy-back, sells JD.com as non-strategic asset

  • Amsterdam-listed Prosus owns almost 2.77 billion shares, or 28.8 per cent stake in Tencent worth US$133.4 billion at today’s market price
  • Prosus separately completed the sale of 131 million shares in JD.com, which it obtained from Tencent as a special dividend payout earlier this year

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 9:15pm, 27 Jun, 2022

