A change in quarantine rules comes as the CSI 300 Index is within about 2 per cent of bull-market status. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  China Business

China’s easing of zero-Covid restraints set to release stocks into bull-market territory for first time in three years

  • A change in quarantine rules comes as the CSI 300 Index is within about 2 per cent of bull-market status after an 18 per cent rebound from an April low
  • However, analyst opinion remains mixed about how heavily Beijing’s zero-Covid policy will continue to weigh on the market

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 2:36pm, 29 Jun, 2022

