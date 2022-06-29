Customers at a restaurant during lunch hour in Shanghai on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai reopening: as restaurants restart offering dine-in services, owners say any more lockdowns will be ‘a fatal blow’

  • Did see some ‘revenge spending’, business will recover if the pandemic curbs are lifted fully, Shanghai restaurant owner says
  • Companies in the services sectors cannot withstand further turbulence, Fudan University academic says

Daniel Ren in Shanghaiand Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 8:34pm, 29 Jun, 2022

