Travellers bid farewell to friends and family at Shanghai Pudong airport. Photo: SCMP/ Ann Cao
Travellers bid farewell to friends and family at Shanghai Pudong airport. Photo: SCMP/ Ann Cao
Business /  China Business

Overseas flights in high demand as Shanghai resumes international travel after lockdown

  • Crowds of Chinese students were preparing to board flights back to overseas universities where offline classes are resuming this term
  • Only about 10 international flights were scheduled out of Pudong airport on Wednesday, compared with dozens of domestic flights the same day

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00pm, 30 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Travellers bid farewell to friends and family at Shanghai Pudong airport. Photo: SCMP/ Ann Cao
Travellers bid farewell to friends and family at Shanghai Pudong airport. Photo: SCMP/ Ann Cao
READ FULL ARTICLE