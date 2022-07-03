Tesla cars sit at charging stations in Yermo, California. Photo: AFP
Tesla’s second quarter sales drop amid supply chain issues and China pandemic restrictions
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has used his own Twitter account to discuss coronavirus restrictions that forced the company’s Shanghai factory to temporarily close
- Tesla’s sales drop may be a harbinger of weaker second-quarter earnings for the US company, which is the world’s top-seller of battery-powered vehicles
