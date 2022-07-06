Hong Kong stocks dropped to the lowest level in almost two weeks as concern about a resurgence of the pandemic in China put traders on edge. The Hang Seng Index fell 1.7 per cent to 21,492.59 as of 10.58am local time, heading for the lowest close since June 23. The Hang Seng Tech Index retreated 1.8 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.3 per cent. Shanghai has started mass Covid-19 screening in nine out of its 16 districts after the city of 25 million reported new infections over the past few days. The testing, slated to take place Tuesday through Thursday, has revived lockdown jitters while the devastating effects of the city’s two-month citywide confinement, which just ended last month, remain fresh in investors’ minds. PetroChina and CNOOC dropped more than 5 per cent to lead the decline on the benchmark after crude oil futures tumbled more than 8 per cent overnight on recession concerns. Chinese pork processor WH Group tumbled 5.3 per cent to HK$5.73 after the nation’s planning body said that it will crack down on any speculative practices ramping up pork prices. “There may be tradable rallies for traders to benefit from in the coming months,” said Redmond Wong, a strategist at Saxo Markets. “However, China is still in the process of transitioning to a new development paradigm, being hit by deteriorating terms of trade, increasingly tight global financial conditions and a slower global economy, and facing uncertain development in pandemic control. Long-term investors should be patient in accumulating positions.” China’s zero-Covid policy has remained a key concern among investors, after the two-month Shanghai lockdown suspended production for Tesla and electronics plants in the neighboring Jiangsu province. President Xi Jinping has defended the approach , saying that it was the best practice to protect people’s health and lives. Alibaba Group Holding , the owner of the Post , bucked the decline on the broader market, rising 1.3 per cent to HK$116.70 after Daiwa lifted its price target for the e-commerce giant by 3 per cent to HK$145, citing improved sentiment and positive news for its Ant Group unit. ClouDr Group, which provides medical information services, dropped 9.7 per cent to HK$27.55 on the first day of trading in the city. Other major markets in Asia all declined on Wednesday as traders fretted that a fast pace of interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve will throw the global economy into a recession. Haven trading dominated global markets, with US treasuries and the US dollar rising.