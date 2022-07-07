Hong Kong stocks dropped toward the lowest level in two weeks as traders trimmed positions before reports signalling a slowdown in China’s economic recovery. Concerns about a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in the city and mainland China eroded optimism. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.9 per cent to 21,394.73 as of 10.05am local time, the lowest since June 23. The Hang Seng Tech Index slid 2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.2 per cent. JD.com and NetEase lost more than 2 per cent to HK$244.40 and HK$138.10 respectively, while Alibaba Group Holding slipped 1.5 per cent to HK$115.20. The recent flare-up in virus infections is clouding the growth outlook with Shanghai conducting massive screening in most of the 16 districts, after the city reported a handful of new cases this week, while the eastern province of Anhui has locked down two counties to fight an outbreak. China’s economy probably expanded 1.2 per cent in the second quarter, easing from a 4.8 per cent pace in the preceding three months, according to consensus among economists tracked by Bloomberg before a government report on July 15. The quarter will showcase the impact of two-month citywide lockdown in Shanghai, a key manufacturing and tech hub. An inflation report on July 9 may show prices rose 2.4 per cent in June versus 2.1 per cent in May, limiting the scope for further monetary easing. In Hong Kong, health officials expressed concerns about growing new cases. Health authorities on Wednesday reported 2,815 infections. The number of Covid-19 patients in public hospitals had risen from 400 in June to 830, while those in a serious or critical condition had increased from 20 to 30, they added. Other major markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed following an overnight gain in US stocks.