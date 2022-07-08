Hong Kong stocks rose for a second day, paring a weekly loss, on optimism that the further reopening of the city will boost the economy. Sentiment was also helped by upbeat economic data from the mainland. The Hang Seng Index advanced 0.6 per cent to 21,774.28 as of 9.55am local time on Friday, trimming the loss for the week to 0.2 per cent. The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 0.7 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2 per cent Orient Overseas International and Enn Energy led the benchmark higher, rising at least 3.5 per cent to HK$226.80 and HK$12.62, respectively. Alibaba Group Holding gained 3 per cent to HK$120.30. Hong Kong removed a circuit breaker mechanism for flights from Thursday in a bid to further ease travel restrictions, while leading economic data showed that China’s recovery from the damage of the pandemic was under way, with both official and private purchasing managers’ index reports signalling expansion of the manufacturing and services sectors. While the official report by the statistics bureau next week may show that China’s growth slowed to 1 per cent in the second quarter, investors are likely to take the data in their stride, amid expectations that the worst is already over and growth will pick up from here. Stock market gains across the region also added to the positive sentiment, with benchmarks in Japan and Taiwan climbing showing the biggest gains in excess of 1 per cent. Some Federal Reserve officials reassured investors that the US central bank can curb runaway inflation without plunging the economy into a recession.