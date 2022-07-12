An electric monitor shows Hang Seng Index near Central, Hong Kong in September 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee
Alibaba, BYD drag Hong Kong stocks to three-week low as Covid-19 cases, tech fines crimp optimism
- China’s zero-Covid policy and regulatory crackdown continue to be tough hurdles for a sustained recovery in stocks
- Latest penalties on Alibaba, Tencent, Bilibili and others deliver new shock just as investors are letting down their guard with bullish tones for the second half
