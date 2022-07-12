Hotpot chain Haidilao International is considering spinning off its restaurant business outside Greater China amid weak consumer sentiment and a stringent zero-Covid policy that continues to batter its core business in mainland China. The stock slipped on the news. The operations involving its restaurants outside mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, will be placed under Super Hi International Holding, the company said in an exchange filing late on Monday. A listing of Super Hi by way of an introduction in Hong Kong has not been submitted. “The proposed spin-off will better position the business of Super Hi and the remaining business of the group for growth in their respective geographic presences,” it added in the filing. It will also “deliver value-enhancing benefits in the long run under a separate stand-alone listing platform”. Haidilao shares dropped 2.5 per cent to HK$15.60 as of 10.50am local time. The stock has declined 9.7 per cent this year, erasing HK$10.4 billion (US$1.3 billion) of market value. The group recorded a loss of 4.2 billion yuan (US$624 million) in 2021, the first unprofitable year since at least 2015, as pandemic curbs roiled restaurant operators. Haidilao operated 1,443 restaurants based on the latest statistics in its latest annual report, of which 92 per cent were located in mainland China. It derived about 93 per cent of its gross revenue and deployed 75 per cent of its fixed assets in its operations in mainland China. Haidilao went public in September 2018 in Hong Kong with a US$963 million initial public offering. Founder Zhang Yong, 51, decided in March to step down as the chief executive while retaining his role as chairman at the hotpot chain. He has been replaced by 43-year-old Yang Lijuan, who has been with the company for 25 years.