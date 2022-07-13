Shanghai International Airport Co has denied mainland social media posts that it would be cancelling flights in and out of the city’s two main gateways amid renewed speculation about another bout of Covid-19 lockdown. The state-controlled firm said reports that 80 per cent of the flights at Pudong and Hongqiao airports would being cancelled on Wednesday were “not true”, according to an exchange filing. It also rejected reports that all flights in Pudong after 11am and those in Hongqiao after 3pm would be scrapped, according to an exchange filing. “We do not comment on information from third parties,” a company spokesman said when contacted by phone, when asked about the relatively high cancellation rate of 60 and 70 per cent observed by domestic travel app users. “We have clarified, that the [news about] mass cancellation of flights is not true.” The filing underscores the jitters about China’s tough zero-Covid approach, following a recent resurgence in coronavirus cases in China’s main financial and commercial hub. Authorities locked down the entire city for two months through May 31, crippling business and manufacturing activity and disrupted the daily life of its 25 million residents. China calls on five regions to lead economy as recovery at ‘critical point’ Local health authorities have ordered mass testing in nine of the 16 districts in Shanghai this month after reopening the city on June 1. Residents in certain compounds including Pudong, Changning, Songjiang and Jingan have since been subjected to targeted movement restrictions to curb a potential outbreak. Shanghai reported five confirmed cases and 50 asymptomatic cases in quarantine on Wednesday morning. Shares of Shanghai International Airport rose 0.5 per cent to 51.03 yuan on Wednesday. The operator handled 9,001 flights at the two airports during the lockdown, or 22 per cent of its typical 41,325 flights before the onset of Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020. Acknowledging the official announcement, mainland Chinese media and consumers did their own verification via travel intelligence platforms such as Flight Master, which showed that the Wednesday cancellation rates of flights at Pudong and Hongqiao stood at 72 per cent and 63 per cent, respectively. According to Umetrip, a platform owned by state-controlled TravelSky Technology, the rates stood at 55.6 per cent and 43.2 per cent, respectively at 4pm local time. Both platforms, however, described them as “mass cancellation.” “The cancellation rate has been like this since the recent outbreak; we do not need to incite fear of a lockdown because of it,” one user wrote on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like microblogging platform. Other Weibo users still deemed the ratios as meaningfully high.