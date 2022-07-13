Chinese sportswear brand Xtep International provided a positive earnings update for the first half on Wednesday, saying it expects to post significantly higher net profit and revenue on the back of higher sales, product innovation and increased brand awareness. The Hong Kong-listed owner of K-Swiss, Palladium, Supra, PLDM and KR3W said in a filing that net profit and revenue for the six months to June 30 were likely to jump by “not less than 35 per cent” from a year earlier. Fujian-based Xtep also said in the filing that it saw “an impressive year-on-year revenue growth of over 100 per cent for Saucony under the professional sports segment owing to its strong retail sales particularly in its e-commerce business”. Xtep shares jumped as much as 3.6 per cent following the announcement, but eventually ended the day 2.6 per cent lower at HK$13.68. Xtep, which competes with international brands such as Nike, Adidas and domestic rivals including Li-Ning and Anta, is eyeing annual revenues of 24 billion yuan (US$3.77 billion) by 2025, more than double the 10 billion yuan recorded last year, chief financial officer Ricky Yeung told the Post in April. In the last two decades, sports shoes and apparel has continued to grow rapidly in China. The nation’s market for sportswear and sporting venues could jump to 5 trillion yuan by 2025 from 3 trillion yuan in 2020, according to a recent forecast by Zheshang Securities. The success of Chinese sports brands like Xtep and its competitors Anta Sports and Li Ning are due to the growing interest of local consumers in sportswear, according to Citic Securities. Xtep’s marketing strategies, such as sponsoring professional running events and ongoing partnerships with athletes, have strengthened its brand and position in the market, the Chinese brokerage said. The rise of guochao culture in China has seen the nation’s millennials and Gen Z to embrace and support local brands and Chinese designs. The Beijing Winter Olympics, which helped to fuel a rise in nationalism in the country, helped to grow the market share for Chinese brands, particularly sportswear. However, the outlook for retail sales looks cloudy in China, which could affect sportswear makes, as the nation continues to pursue a zero-Covid strategy. Retail sales in the world’s largest consumer market contracted by 6.7 per cent in May, but the pace was slower than the steep fall of 11.1 per cent in April . Li Ning chief financial officer Terence Tsang Wah-fung said in March that sales growth had been adversely impacted by the Covid-19 outbreaks. He said revenue growth for 2022 would be in the region of 15 to 25 per cent and profit margin in the 15 to 20 per cent range. Fitch Ratings said last month that it expects China’s retail sales growth to decelerate to low single digits in 2022 from 12.5 per cent in 2021, amid lower expectations of gross domestic growth and consumer spending.