Global funds are turning China’s uncorrelated stocks into a one-way bet by banking on monetary easing while other major central banks are tightening, opening themselves to risks from policy and regulatory shocks and lockdown jitters. AllianceBernstein, Amundi and Credit Suisse are among a horde of money managers and investment banks calling for a bullish second half. Goldman Sachs predicts Chinese stocks will climb by 16 to 19 per cent by year end from here, while UBS Wealth Management sees a major rebound for the index to log a 10 per cent annual gain. This week’s wobble, stoked by a surge in coronavirus cases in mainland China , a shutdown in Macau and new penalties on tech companies, suggests that it will not be a smooth ride. BlackRock, the world’s biggest money manager with US$9.6 trillion of assets, remains sceptical after downgrading Chinese stocks in May, while PineBridge Investments is also not convinced. “The green shoots of recovery emerging in June are at risk as China’s daily number of new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases has gone up,” Redmond Wong, a strategist at Saxo Markets in Hong Kong, said in a note on Wednesday. “As China is ‘unwaveringly’ holding onto its zero-Covid policy, risk premiums have started to rise again.” The MSCI China Index, which tracks 717 stocks with a market value of US$2.3 trillion at home and abroad, has retreated 5.1 per cent this week, according to Bloomberg data. The gauge has risen 19 per cent from a five-year low on March 15. Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group and Meituan and JD.com are the four biggest index members. China coronavirus: Greater China stock benchmarks converge as correlations rise to multi-month highs Stock bulls have been rewarded for staying invested in the market, as Chinese manufacturing and services industries expanded in June after Shanghai ended a two-month lockdown. Aggregate social financing, the broadest measure of credit supply, grew 10.8 per cent last month at the fastest pace in a year. The rebound has lifted Alibaba Group, the owner of this newspaper, by 52 per cent and Tencent by 12 per cent in Hong Kong, while energy producers including Shaanxi Coal industry and China Coal Energy were among the biggest winners in the CSI 300 Index. The US$1.8 billion Overseas Growth and Income and Fund, managed by Seafarer Capital Partners in California, re-entered Alibaba Group Holding during the second quarter given cheap valuation, helping the fund beat its benchmark, its co-manager and chief investment officer Andrew Forster said. “There will be more roll-outs of stimulus packages in the second half, as the existing measures are not sufficient to meet the annual growth target” of 5.5 per cent, said Zhu Liang, Shanghai-based chief investment officer at AllianceBernstein, which manages about US$647 billion of assets. “More liquidity will be released to support growth.” Shanghai airport operator says reports about mass flight cancellation are ‘not true’ as lockdown fears unsettle residents Chinese stocks remain susceptible to sporadic shocks on the policy and regulatory front, analysts said. With nationwide daily infections staying above 300 over the past week, 31 cities including Shanghai have imposed partial lockdowns or district-based control measures to restrict mobility, according to Saxo Markets, a Danish brokerage. Big outlays on mass testing also add to the fiscal burden of local governments, limiting funds for infrastructure projects to spur growth. “We believe Covid measures will remain the biggest swing factor for the near term economic growth trend,” said Cynthia Chen, a portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments. Other headwinds include “slowdown on export, the government crackdown on internet, education and property, and coming into this year, geopolitical concerns and lockdowns in China”. Beijing is facing a trilemma of containing the pandemic, stabilising growth and avoiding using massive stimulus, according to strategists at Montreal-based BCA Research. The rebound in equities since mid-May is not sustainable, as the pro-growth measures that have been unveiled so far do not support a significant economic improvement, they added. The political calendar this year offers a less than convincing outlook for investors, judging by historical precedents. The Communist Party is preparing to hold its Congress, a once-in-five-years meeting that reshuffles the top decision-making Politburo. President Xi Jinping likely to secure a third term in office. Since 1992, the Shanghai Composite Index has fallen in four out of the last six occasions during and one month after the Congress, according to the data compiled by the Post . In the most-recent gathering in 2017, the index rose 1.6 per cent during the event, and fell 0.9 per cent one month thereafter. The market will still need to contend with potential fallout from China’s foreign and trade policies, with repercussions to the listing status of US-traded Chinese companies and the nation’s position on Russia and the Ukraine war. “Higher levels of elderly vaccination and more forceful policy support for the economy would be needed for us to upgrade Chinese equities from neutral,” said Amer Bisat, BlackRock’s head of emerging-markets fixed income, in a report on Monday. “China’s ties to Russia also have created a new geopolitical concern that requires more compensation for holding Chinese assets.”