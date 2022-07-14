Hong Kong’s richest man Li Ka-shing (centre) poses for selfies. Photo: @lksfoundation/ Instagram
KKR to buy 25 per cent stake in Li Ka-shing-backed British water company for US$1.02 billion
- Consortium led by CK Infrastructure Holdings acquired Northumbrian Water for £2.41 billion in 2011
- Deal comes after report separate transaction between KKR-led consortium and CK Infrastructure for British electriticy provider fell apart
Hong Kong’s richest man Li Ka-shing (centre) poses for selfies. Photo: @lksfoundation/ Instagram