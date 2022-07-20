Alibaba Group Holding and Chinese tech peers drove Hong Kong stocks to a one-week high as risk appetite recovered on bets the US will temper the pace of its rate increases on recession concerns. The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.7 per cent to 21,020.61 at the local noon trading break. The Tech Index advanced 2.3 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.7 per cent. Alibaba climbed 4.3 per cent to HK$105.20 while Meituan added 3.4 per cent to HK$195.50. JD.com advanced 3.3 per cent to HK$249. HSBC added 1.3 per cent to HK$49.50 while ICBC added 1 per cent to HK$4.14. All 11 members of the Hang Seng finance sub-index advanced. “If interest rates plateau, it should also ease recession concerns, so we see the industrials benefitting,” said Lorraine Tan, director of equity research at Morningstar. The sectors that pulled back the most, including Chinese tech and consumer cyclicals, stand to benefit, she added. Hong Kong intervenes to defend local currency peg as Fed rate policy threatens more capital flight US equities climbed overnight as the dollar weakened for a third day against a basket of major currencies. Traders took comfort as some Fed governors said they would back a 75-basis point hike this month to cool inflation at four-decade high. That eased worries policy makers could make a full-point increase when they meet on July 26-27. Elsewhere, Premier Li Keqiang said China will focus its efforts on stabilising employment and consumer prices, adding that it was “acceptable” to face a slower rate of economic growth. Various challenges, including sporadic Covid-19 lockdowns and a slump in the housing market, slowed the economy last quarter. Can China hit annual 5.5 per cent growth target without stimulus? Chinese banks are expected to mainta in their key lending rates at a monthly rate-setting decision on Wednesday. All 19 economists polled by Bloomberg expect the one-year loan prime rate to stay unchanged at 3.7 per cent. Twelve of the 14 economists forecast the five-year rate, a reference for mortgages, to hold at 4.45 per cent, while two see a marginal cut. Major Asian markets rose, with Japanese, Australian and South Korean equities advancing by 1 per cent to 2.4 per cent.