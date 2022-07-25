Goldman Sachs has lowered the price target of MSCI China Index by 3.6 per cent and expects no earnings growth for publicly traded companies this year, as the ongoing mortgage loan boycott poses a new downside risk to the economy . The MSCI China Index of 717 stocks with a combined market capitalisation of US$2.3 trillion, which includes Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings, will probably finish at 81 in the following 12 months, compared with the previous estimate of 84, analysts led by Kinger Lau at the US investment bank wrote in a report dated July 21. The gauge closed at 69.55 on Friday, 16 per cent shy of Goldman’s latest target. Goldman also cut the 2022 earnings growth for the index constituents to zero per cent from 4 per cent, against the market consensus projection for an 8 per cent increase, according to the report. The mortgage boycott , which erupted at the end of June, is the latest setback for China’s embattled developers who are struggling because of a liquidity crunch, funding restrictions imposed by regulators and a slew of bond defaults. The episode also poses a challenge to top policymakers, who now have made growth stabilisation a top priority after largely bringing the recent flare ups in Covid-19 outbreaks under control. While Goldman Sachs argues that the chance of a systemic risk arising from the mortgage boycott is low, its impact on the economy and sectors such as banks, is conspicuous, as China’s US$60 trillion property market accounts for about a fifth of the gross domestic product and represents roughly 60 per cent of household asset allocations. The US investment bank lowered this year’s projection for China’s GDP growth to 3.3 per cent from 4 per cent. “Beneath the headline index level, we continue to see downside growth risk concentrated in the property-centric cohort, especially for banks where consensus earnings expectations remain optimistic, although the downgrade cycle could be coming to the tail end for the internet sector,” Lau wrote in the report. The mortgage revolt has now spread to 19 provinces involving 100 unfinished projects, according to Morningstar, as disgruntled homebuyers have refused to service their loans in protest against stalled residential projects. The loans that are exposed to the possible default risk are estimated at 2 trillion yuan (US$296 billion), representing about 5 per cent of Chinese banks’ exposure to mortgage lending, according to CCB International, the brokerage unit of China Construction Bank. A total loss of the at-risk loans would represent 75 per cent of the pre-tax profit for the entire banking industry, it said. China property stocks trade on razor-thin confidence as crisis knocks often China’s banking regulator pledged last week to resolve the crisis by working with the central bank, the housing ministry and local governments, while also vowing to ensure home delivery and social stability. A government bailout is on the cards in the run-up to the Communist Party’s congress in October or November when President Xi Jinping is expected to kick off his third term as the party’s leader. Still, Goldman Sachs retains its recommendation on Chinese onshore and offshore stocks with an overweight rating, citing sequential growth recovery, subdued inflation and policy easing. While it recommends sectors such as carmakers, durables and internet retailing, it is underweight on banks. “This housing-centric issue is clearly a downside risk to our constructive stance on Chinese equities,” the report said. “However, further macro policy and regulation easing should partially offset the impacts from these headwinds.”