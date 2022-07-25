Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory has finished upgrading production facilities for its popular Model Y car, enabling it to increase capacity by almost a third , according to people familiar with the matter. The plant, based in Lingang free-trade zone, which is connected to the Yangshan Deep-Water Port by the 32km Donghai Bridge, is targeting an annual production capacity of more than 1 million units after the upgrades carried out this month . Additional facilities at the factory, also known as Giga Shanghai, should help the US carmaker make up for ground it lost during a two-month citywide lockdown when its production volume fell by 70,000 units. The plant, already Tesla’s largest manufacturing base worldwide, is now able to assemble 2,000 Model Y sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) a day, about 30 per cent more than previously, according to several officials at its supply chain vendors, who did not wish to be identified. It is also conducting an upgrade of the production line used to assemble Model 3 cars, due for completion on August 7. Daily output of the Model 3 is also expected to jump by more than 30 per cent, to about 1,200 units, when the upgrade work is complete. “Tesla had to suffer some losses in production for the upgrades, but a 30 per cent capacity increase can hugely boost its output in the remaining year,” said Gao Shen, an independent analyst in Shanghai. “It will ramp up production in the next few months to regain its front-runner’s position in the global EV [electric vehicle] market.” Giga Shanghai lost about 50,000 units in production between March 28 and April 18, during Shanghai’s strict Covid-19 lockdown. But its total loss could amount to 70,000 units, because a broken supply chain foiled Tesla’s attempts to fully restore capacity even after it restarted operations on April 19. Tesla’s sales of 564,000 vehicles in the first half of this year were eclipsed by BYD’s 641,000 units, as the Shenzhen-based carmaker backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway clinched the title of world’s most prolific electric vehicle builder. Giga Shanghai delivered 484,130 vehicles in 2021, representing around half of Tesla’s global sales. In mainland China, the world’s largest automotive and EV market, Tesla sold 321,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in 2021, up 17 per cent from 2020. The remaining 163,130 cars were exported to Tesla’s major markets in Germany and Japan. China’s zero-Covid strategy dealt a heavy blow to the country’s EV sector amid a strained supply chain and weaker consumer demand. But high-end smart electric cars have become increasingly well received this month as wealthy drivers remain keen to own battery-powered vehicles with smart driving features and sophisticated in-car entertainment systems. Li Auto and Huawei Technologies, two mainland competitors to Tesla, have been able to attract consumers in greater numbers. Beijing-based Li Auto received 30,000 pre-orders for its L9 SUV , which is priced at 459,800 yuan (US$68,158), within three days of its launch on June 21. In early July, Huawei secured 20,000 pre-orders in four hours for its Aito M7, a large sport utility vehicle, which starts at 319,800 yuan. Tesla’s Model Y is priced at 316,900 yuan to 417,900 yuan. Demand for the American giant’s Model 3 and Model Y vehicles remains strong as most buyers are willing to wait for the required 20 weeks or so for their cars to be delivered.