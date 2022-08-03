BYD , the Chinese carmaker that recently overtook Tesla as the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) maker , has boosted its go-global ambitions by sending its first shipment of 1,000 Atto 3 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to Australia. The Shenzhen-based carmaker , which is backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, said on Wednesday that the SUVs would be sold for between A$44,990 (US$32,350) and A$47,990. The SUV, which is known as Yuan Plus in the mainland Chinese market, is the first vehicle BYD has designed and made for the global market. “Chinese EV companies have yet to earn recognition in markets outside the mainland,” said Chen Jinzhu, CEO of Shanghai Mingliang Auto Service, a consultancy. “But top Chinese carmakers such as BYD – buoyed by their success on the mainland – are determined about expanding their global footprint.” BYD dethroned Tesla as the world’s largest EV maker by selling about 641,000 pure EVs and plug-in hybrid cars in the first six months of this year, an increase of more than 300 per cent from the same period a year ago. Tesla, in comparison, sold 564,000 Model 3s and Model Ys worldwide in the same period. Lower loan rates help recharge China’s electric-car market Production and sales at Tesla were hit by Shanghai’s two-month long Covid-19 lockdown. The US carmaker sold 254,695 cars and SUVs from April until the end of June, an 18 per cent drop over the first three months of the year, as a result. BYD started taking pre-orders for the Atto 3 in February this year and said at the time that the model would be its first car targeted at international customers. On July 9, BYD announced the Atto 3 would be sold in Singapore but did not provide details about pricing. Twelve days later, the company said the Atto 3, along with BYD’s Seal and Dolphin models, would be sold in Japan as well. BYD sell-off hits green energy stocks on valuation, insider selling concerns The Atto 3, a compact SUV, has a driving range of between 430 and 510 kilometres (267 and 316 miles) depending on model. It is built on the e-platform 3.0, BYD’s all-electric platform. Beijing hopes that home-grown carmakers such as BYD can grasp core technologies in the EV industry and corner considerable market share abroad. XPeng, Nio and Li Auto, three of the country’s top smart EV start-ups, are also accelerating their global ambitions. Guangzhou-based XPeng and Shanghai-headquartered Nio have started exporting their Chinese-made EVs to European markets such as Norway and Germany. Li Auto, meanwhile, said it was considering setting up production lines in Europe if its cars are well received by customers there. At present, many of BYD’s models are plug-in hybrid vehicles, which use a large battery in addition to a traditional engine for longer journeys.