Hong Kong stocks climbed by the most in two weeks as Alibaba Group Holding rallied before its quarterly earnings report and traders looked beyond the Taiwan controversy while cross-strait tensions receded. The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.8 per cent to 20,120.51 as of 11.18am local time, heading for the biggest increase since July 18. The Hang Seng Tech Index surged 2.8 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.4 per cent. Alibaba, the owner of this newspaper, led the rise on the broader market with a gain of almost 5 per cent. While the e-commerce giant may say earnings fell 60 per cent in the June quarter from a year earlier, Wednesday’s gain suggests traders may have deemed the worst to be over for the e-commerce group, as sentiment improves on an easier regulatory environment and economic expansion. “With the earnings season in full swing, the companies that are expected to post strong results or a turnaround in the outlook will be the market focus now,” said Ping An Securities in a report on Thursday. “It’s a good time to build positions now given the low valuations of the broader market. Even if Hong Kong’s market is subject to the uncertainty of the global economy, China’s policy loosening can offset that factor.” Alibaba Group gained 4.9 per cent to HKS94.85 after the company added two independent directors to its board in a move to facilitate its switch to a primary listing in Hong Kong. Its unit Alibaba Health Information jumped 5.8 per cent to HK$4.75. JD.com advanced 4.8 per cent to HK$244.40, and Tencent Holdings appreciated 2.6 per cent to HK$310.40. Carmaker Geely Auto added 4.3 per cent to HK$18.34. Premium on Alibaba’s Hong Kong stock over US shares widens to seven times past average Electric-vehicle maker BYD added 2 per cent to HK$293.40 after starting exports to Australia and reporting a more than threefold increase in sales last month, gaining advantage over other Chinese EV upstarts. China Unicom, Sands China and Li Ning are among the members on the Hang Seng Index that are due to report their interim results in the following week. A stock sell-off earlier this week, stoked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, appears to have receded as the US official left the island. China’s response, with military live-fire drills encircling the island, was not beyond investors’ expectations, analysts said. Major markets in Asia all rose, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.5 per cent as the best performer in the region. That followed an overnight rally in US stocks, which were buoyed by strong data on the services sector and positive results from the likes of PayPal. Elsewhere, QC Solar, a maker of photovoltaic electronic equipment, jumped 308 per cent to 141.98 yuan in Shenzhen on its first day of trading.