A man rides a motorcycle in front of an electronic screen showing stock prices in Shanghai on August 4. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks drop as Alibaba’s report card fails to inspire bulls while new China lockdown hits commerce hub

  • Stocks fail to catch fire after earnings at Alibaba Group slumped and revenue stagnated last quarter
  • Chinese commercial hub of Yiwu in eastern Zhejiang province is in quasi lockdown as officials seek to contain a new Covid-19 outbreak

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:31am, 5 Aug, 2022

