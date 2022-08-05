A man rides a motorcycle in front of an electronic screen showing stock prices in Shanghai on August 4. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks drop as Alibaba’s report card fails to inspire bulls while new China lockdown hits commerce hub
- Stocks fail to catch fire after earnings at Alibaba Group slumped and revenue stagnated last quarter
- Chinese commercial hub of Yiwu in eastern Zhejiang province is in quasi lockdown as officials seek to contain a new Covid-19 outbreak
