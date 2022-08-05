This aerial photo taken on September 17, 2021 shows a view of the Guangzhou Evergrande football stadium in southern Guangdong province. Photo: AFP
This aerial photo taken on September 17, 2021 shows a view of the Guangzhou Evergrande football stadium in southern Guangdong province. Photo: AFP
China Evergrande cancels land deal for US$818 million refund to overcome liquidity crisis, end grandiose football stadium plan

  • Distressed developer seeks a 5.52 billion yuan refund by returning land-use rights to four parcels of land in Guangzhou
  • Evergrande sunk 2.1 billion yuan in cost to build the world’s biggest football stadium before it ran out of cash amid bond defaults

Pearl Liu
Updated: 1:39pm, 5 Aug, 2022

