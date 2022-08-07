China will move forward with efforts to reduce emissions, even as its suspension of bilateral talks with the United States has cast doubt on whether the world’s second-largest economy can follow through on its agenda to fight global warming, according to climate experts. Beijing halted cooperation with the US in the fight against climate change as part of a range of measures announced by the foreign ministry in response to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. “The worry is that this US-China fallout will again be used by governments of countries that are unwilling to step up to delay ambitious climate action,” said Bernice Lee, research director, futures, at London-based independent policy institute Chatham House. “It is important that the international community, especially vulnerable and developing economies, continues making sure that large emitters will deliver what they promised, whether in terms of emissions reduction or climate finance,” Lee said in an emailed interview. The suspension of US-China climate talks reflects the uneasy cooperation between the world’s two largest greenhouse gas emitters. The latest disengagement comes three months before the next United Nations Climate Change Conference is to be held in Egypt . The two superpowers’ efforts on climate change have played a major role in mobilising international support for climate action, according to Joanna Lewis, a specialist in China’s climate policies at Georgetown University in Washington, in an emailed interview. “There have been many official and unofficial dialogues on climate issues, and meaningful cooperation was just getting started on many key issues such as reducing methane emissions,” Lewis said. “While international engagement on this topic will continue to be important, China’s own domestic work on methane will not come to a halt if cooperation is put on pause.” China releases plan to guide big industries to reach peak emissions by 2030 In China, the world’s biggest emitter of human-caused methane , the largest source of that chemical compound is coal mining, followed by waste and agriculture. After carbon dioxide, methane is the second most abundant greenhouse gas emitted through human activity, accounting for 17 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Over a 20-year period, methane can warm the atmosphere 80 times more powerfully than carbon dioxide. Methane is responsible for around 30 per cent of the rise in global temperatures since the Industrial Revolution, and quick and sustained emission reductions are key to limiting near-term warming and improving air quality, according to the International Energy Agency. The US and China issued a joint declaration in November last year during the Glasgow climate negotiations on enhancing climate action this decade. They have also agreed to cooperate to strengthen the measurement of and to foster joint research into methane emission reduction. China ‘confident’ on 2030 climate goal despite global energy crisis “Despite the move to halt talks [with the US], the expectation is that China will continue to move forward on its domestic pledges like its methane plan, as well as phasing down coal in the second half of this decade,” Chatham House’s Lee said, echoing the viewpoint of Georgetown’s Lewis. Last November, China said that it would introduce a nationwide methane emissions control action plan and establish policies, technologies and standards for methane emission reduction in coal, petroleum and waste treatment. This would play an important role in helping the country achieve its goal of recording peak nationwide carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. “The US and China can stop talking, but they cannot stop extreme climate events on their own,” Lee said. “Ultimately, it is in both their self-interest to accelerate ambitious domestic climate action, as the world’s two largest emitters avoid further losses due to climate impacts.” While bilateral agreements are a way to help China and the US accelerate efforts to cut emissions, competition could serve as an “alternative approach that is potentially more effective”, said Alexandra Hackbarth, a senior policy adviser focused on US-China climate diplomacy at E3G, a climate change think tank. Still, Georgetown’s Lewis expressed hope that the US-China disengagement in climate cooperation is temporary. “We have seen a lot of instability in the US-China relationship, but climate change is one area that has weathered the storms,” Lewis said. “Climate change cooperation is in the interest of both the US and China, and benefits the two countries both technically and diplomatically.”