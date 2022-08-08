China Tourism Group Duty Free, the nation’s biggest operator of duty-free shops, is facing a setback in its bid to raise funds on the Hong Kong stock market, after a lockdown imposed on a popular mainland beach resort sent its yuan-traded shares into a slump. Shares of the state-owned company slid by as much as 7.5 per cent on Monday morning before regaining some ground to trade 4.8 per cent lower at 189.45 yuan (US$28) in Shanghai. The sell-off put the stock on track for its lowest close since June 16 after the government in Sanya, in Hainan province , announced a citywide lockdown on Sunday amid a spike in new infections, leaving about 80,000 tourists stranded. China Tourism operates the world’s biggest duty-free shopping complex in Sanya. The tumult will test overseas investors’ appetite as China Tourism is seen as a proxy for consumer spending that has been constantly battered by flare-ups in the pandemic this year. China Tourism resubmitted a listing application to the Hong Kong bourse on June 30, which some media reports say will allow it to raise US$3 billion. The Chinese company had shelved its original stock offering last year citing unfavourable market conditions. “Its offer price will for sure negatively impacted by the Sanya lockdown,” said Dai Ming, a fund manager at Huichen Asset Management in Shanghai. “Some investors tend to believe that China’s zero-Covid approach will have a long-standing impact on consumer spending and consumer stocks. Therefore, there will be no front-loading of consumption even when this wave of the pandemic is gone and stocks like China Tourism will not have a significant comeback.” The lockdown in Sanya has added to the earnings woes of China Tourism. Net income for the first half probably fell 26 per cent from a year earlier because of a 37 per cent drop in the number of tourists visiting Hainan amid a resurgence in Covid-19 and disruption to the logistics supply chain during the Shanghai lockdown, it said in an exchange filing on July 28. Full-year earnings rose 57 per cent last year. Sanya, the southernmost city on the island of Hainan, often dubbed China’s Hawaii, reported 413 new daily cases on Sunday, bringing the tally to 1,210 in August. People who are currently in Sanya or who have travelled to the city since July 23 are prohibited from departing and will be required to take nucleic acid tests, according to a government statement. The Shanghai-traded shares of China Tourism have dropped 14 per cent so far this year, extending a 22 per cent slide in 2021. The stock was a favourable pick among investors in 2020, when it more than tripled after China increased the quota on duty-free buying for domestic travellers to Hainan to encourage consumption after the initial outbreak of Covid-19 in Wuhan. The company has a monopoly position in China’s duty-free industry, with an 86 per cent market share at the end of 2021, according to Frost & Sullivan. That was a drop from 92 per cent a year earlier as Beijing granted more duty-free licenses to competitors. China Tourism now owns five duty-free shops in Hainan and has one under construction in Haikou, the capital city of Hainan province.