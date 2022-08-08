E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings has launched a “carbon ledger platform” to help consumers adopt a more environmentally friendly lifestyle . The Hangzhou-based company, which owns this newspaper, announced the launch of Carbon88 on its Taobao shopping app on Monday. Consumers who use the feature can upload photos of the measures they are taking to reduce their carbon output , from using their own cups instead of buying bottled water to using reusable shopping bags, to find out how much carbon dioxide they have saved on a daily basis. The platform is designed to encourage more people to transition to a low-carbon and sustainable lifestyle, Alibaba said in a statement on Monday. The platform offers guidance on low-carbon behaviour and cash rewards to encourage consumers across China to compete to reduce their carbon footprints. It also lists products that have achieved net-zero emissions from production to logistics, or those that use low-carbon materials or packaging to make customers more conscious of their shopping choices and the impact those choices have on the environment. “As a leading digital platform operator, we hope to leverage our unique influence to mobilise sustainable behavioural changes and environment-friendly actions among consumers, merchants and partners in the ecosystem to drive sustainable consumption in order to reach the Scope 3+ target,” said Dr Chen Long, vice-president of Alibaba Group and chairman of the company’s Sustainability Steering Committee. Carbon88 is in line with Alibaba’s carbon neutrality pledge, which it unveiled last December. The aims include achieving net-zero emissions in its Scope 1 and 2 emissions – direct greenhouse gas emissions from owned or controlled sources, and indirect emissions from the generation of electricity, heating, or cooling – by 2030. The company also coined the term “Scope 3+”, which refers to carbon emissions across its entire ecosystem. Alibaba aims to cut its Scope 3+ emissions by 1.5 gigatonnes and halve the carbon intensity of its Scope 3 emissions – covering all other indirect emissions in its value chain – by 2030. After China announced its “dual-carbon” goals two years ago targeting peak carbon emissions by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2060, the country’s tech behemoths have been taking measures to support the policy. In June, Alibaba launched a software-as-a-service (SaaS) tool to help its enterprise consumers globally achieve their carbon neutrality goals, enabling them to measure, analyse, and manage their own emissions. Shenzhen-headquartered Tencent Holdings, another of China’s technology giants, announced in February its aim of becoming carbon-neutral across its operations and supply chain by 2030. Beijing-based search engine and artificial intelligence company Baidu also aims to be carbon neutral by 2030. As the tech giants’ data centres and related infrastructure become a major source of energy consumption and carbon emissions, Alibaba, Tencent and their peers will have a bigger responsibility to drive down the country’s emissions, said Greenpeace East Asia in a recent report. The environmental group ranked Chinese cloud providers on their actions responding to climate change. Tencent, Alibaba and Baidu took the top three spots for their climate commitments, renewable energy procurement and data transparency, while Bytedance, the owner of short video app TikTok, was ranked among the lowest. “When companies set carbon neutrality targets it’s critical that their entire supply chain is included, not just their own operations,” said Ye Ruiqi, Greenpeace East Asia’s climate and energy project manager based in Beijing.