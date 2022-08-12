Three leading Chinese state-owned companies are preparing to delist from the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: AP Photo
China Life Insurance, PetroChina and Sinopec to delist from NYSE amid audit dispute
- It is normal for companies to list or delist from any market, CSRC spokesman says
- The three companies cited low trading volumes, high costs and regulatory issues for their decision to voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange
