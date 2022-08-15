Stocks weakened in Hong Kong after factory production and retail sales in China trailed consensus estimates, underscoring a fragile recovery amid Covid-19 lockdowns and housing market slump. US delisting risk and cross-strait tensions returned. The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.3 per cent to 20.113.85 as of 11.40am local time, retreating from a one-week high. The Hang Seng Tech Index erased an almost 1 per cent advance to suffer a 0.4 per cent loss while the Shanghai Composite Index weakened 0.1 per cent. Tencent Holdings slid 1 per cent to HK$301.20 while chip maker SMIC slumped 4.7 per cent to HK$16.28 and China Merchants Bank slipped 1.8 per cent to HK$40.90. PetroChina, China Life Insurance and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp were also among the worst index performers, losing at least 2 per cent after they opted to delist from the New York Stock Exchange. Industrial production rose 3.8 per cent in July from a year earlier, trailing the consensus for a 4.6 per cent increase, the statistics bureau said on Monday. Retail sales climbed 2.7 per cent, missing expectations for a 5.3 per cent gain, while growth in fixed-asset investment slowed. Chinese stocks’ post-Shanghai lockdown rally fizzles out as zero-Covid policy and beleaguered property market bite “China’s economy is struggling, particularly in the property market which is a big drag on growth,” said Wang Zheng, chief investment officer at Jingxi Investment Management in Shanghai. “You cannot expect a pickup in stocks for the rest of the year, unless the government loosens its pandemic policies aggressively.” Declines were limited after the People’s Bank of China unexpectedly cut interest rates on one-year medium-term lending facilities (MLF) by 10 basis points, the first reduction since January. Covid-19 new infections continue to climb, roiling the world’s second-largest economy. Authorities earlier this month locked down Sanya, a resort city on the southern Hainan island. The city of Yiwu, a retailing hub in the eastern Zhejiang province, was also placed under a quasi-lockdown. Cross-strait tensions also remain elevated after US lawmakers landed in Taiwan for a two-day visit. The trip could incur China’s wrath again, after a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sparked live-fire military drills and sanctions by Beijing. Fifty million empty flats threaten to plunge China’s troubled property market further into crisis, warns think tank Elsewhere, electric-car maker Li Auto slumped 1.3 per cent to HK$124.70 while Sunny Optical weakened 0.8 per cent to HK$122.20. Both are due to report their latest set of earnings later on Monday. JWIPC Technology, an electronic product maker, surged by 44 per cent to 24.28 yuan on the first day of trading in Shenzhen. HK Acquisition Corp, a SPAC controlled by former Hong Kong chief executive and off-limits to retail traders, was untraded. Other major markets in Asia all rose, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 being the best performer with a 1.1 per cent gain. Taiwan’s Taiex added 0.7 per cent and Australia’s benchmark advanced 0.5 per cent.