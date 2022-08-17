China Resources Beer Holdings (CR Beer) reported its first decline in interim profit in almost three years, as the rising prices of hops and malt added to what the chief executive of the nation’s biggest brewer called the “triple whammy” of challenges during the first half. Net income fell by 11.4 per cent to 3.8 billion yuan (US$559.8 million) in the six months ended June, while revenue rose 7 per cent to 21 billion yuan. The Hong Kong-listed unit of the state-owned conglomerate China Resources (Holdings) was helped last year by a one-off gain from a land disposal during the first half. “It was a remarkable first-half, as we face the triple whammy of a [slowing] economy, the uncertainties of the Covid-19 outbreak, and increasing costs” in the prices of hops, barley and other agricultural ingredients for brewing beer, said CR Beer’s chief executive Hou Xiaohai, during a briefing in Hong Kong. Still, the prospects of a company with 34 per cent of China’s beer market, appear rosy in the second half, as an unusually hot summer is expected to spur sales of its portfolio of beers. The combined sales volume of CR Beer’s Snow brand – as well as Heineken, Tiger, Sol and other brands bottled under license – dipped by 0.7 per cent to 6.3 kilolitres in the first six months, even amid a resurgent Covid-19 outbreak. The price of barley, a basic ingredient for brewing beer, jumped by 13.8 per cent in the first four months of the year, according to the latest report by Huajin Securities. Several Covid-19 hit cities in China imposed lockdowns and social-distancing restrictions during the first half, from Shanghai’s two-month lockdown to Shenzhen ’s sporadic shutdowns. That kept most restaurants, pubs and entertainment venues shut, denting the brewery’s sales. “The challenges [that the company faced in the first half] are easing in the second half,” Hou said. “The extreme weather in July and August could become a huge driver of our beer sales.” This is likely to be the hottest August ever recorded in China since record keeping began, as the daily maximum temperature could top 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in several regions across the country, triggering a red temperature alert by the National Observatory on August 15. Shanghai, one of the country’s biggest population centres with 25 million residents, has already recorded 44 consecutive days of “very hot days” this summer, with daily maximum temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius. The mercury has soared above 40 degrees Celsius six days so far. CR Beer’s shares rose 3.9 per cent to close at HK$56 on Wednesday after earnings were announced. The company declared an interim dividend of 0.234 yuan per share, slightly lower than the 0.264 yuan per share paid last year. Separately, China Resources Power Holdings (CR Power)’s first-half profit fell 22.5 per cent to HK$4.37 billion, as a 39.7-per cent jump in the price of coal eroded the power producer’s profit margin. The China Resources unit said revenue rose 17.8 per cent to HK$50.4 billion in the first half.